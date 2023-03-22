Conor McGregor may have leaked which team won TUF

No one in the MMA industry tweets and deletes more than Conor McGregor, and he may have leaked which team wins the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

On Tuesday night, McGregor trashed some of the top coaches in the sport in since deleted tweets, and may have revealed more than he wanted to.

“Firaz Zahabi is a little douchebag, Trevor Wittman is a pad man. Javier Mendez is a fat lick arse kick boxer, Mike brown is a smelly prick, Greg Jackson got caught up, the system of Coach Kavanagh is now shining thru. In years to come the world will know what we have been at. It’s beginning to bare fruit, if you want to train. Train at SBG Ireland with Kav. And me. We are a fight factory akin to butter churning,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz saw the tweet and defended the coaches McGregor insulted.

“Hey please this sounds like you taking fetanol, you out of your mind. Firas, Trevor, Javier, Greg Jackson and Mike Brown you and your coach cannot even shine their shoes, your team alongside 20 UFC fighters got cut from the UFC because you all suck, WTF you talking about,” Abdelaziz responded.

McGregor quickly fired back and may have reveal a little too much.

“Hey, shit stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. We beat their system of fighting on Tuf. Its locked down. It’s no wonder shit pants scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a bitch and afraid to compete again. So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat bastard.”

Abdelaziz responded to McGregor reminding him that Khabib Nurmagomedov tapped him out at UFC 229 in October 2018.

“The head of my style@you@mean Khabib? Every time you look at yourself in a mirror you see him, one of the biggest embarrassing moments in sports history, he showed you are trash and your team is trash, and he showed doesn’t matter what you do you always gonna be trash.”

McGregor coached the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. The show airs on ESPN with the debut episode on May 30.

