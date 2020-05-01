Conor McGregor makes personal PPE delivery at Children’s Hospital

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been a vocal critic of governmental measures that he feels don’t go far enough in slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He has also been leading a drive to donate supplies to many of the front line workers that are battling COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.

McGregor previously donated numerous supplies to front line medical workers including gloves, masks and protective visors. 

On Thursday, he made it an even more personal crusade, delivering medical supplies to the Crumlin Children’s Hospital in person. Crumlin is the Dublin, Ireland suburb where McGregor was born.

TRENDING > Cowboy Cerrone details disastrous Conor McGregor fight at UFC 246

McGregor most recently set foot in the Octagon in the UFC 246 main event opposite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Making his return on Jan. 18 after more than a year on the sidelines, he made quick work of Cowboy.

The former dual-division champion dropped his Cerrone to the canvas and finished him in 40 seconds.

McGregor began the year with the intent of fighting at least three times in 2020. With the current coronavirus crisis enveloping the world, it is unclear when he intends to return to the Octagon.

