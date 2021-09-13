Conor McGregor lunges at Machine Gun Kelly after water bottle thrown on VMA red carpet | Video

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor cannot seem to go anywhere without causing a scene and his recent appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards is no different. The recovering fighter reportedly got into it with rapper Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet before the Los Angeles event began, according to TMZ.

Several photos of the pair being separated began making their rounds but the details of what happened are still hard to come by. It sounds like words were exchanged and McGregor lunged at Kelly before security stepped in. According to the Sun, Kelly reportedly threw a water bottle at McGregor which spurred the confrontation.

McGregor is recovering from his UFC 264 injury sustained while fighting with Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a nasty leg break that saw him stretchered from the Octagon.

Ironically, Kelly was there sitting front and center with his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

It does not appear as though any charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at press time.