Conor McGregor Lobbies Dallas Cowboys Owner for UFC Event at Cowboys Stadium

Conor McGregor may have lost to UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 recently, but that doesn’t mean he’s not out hustling for his next gig.

Since the fight, where he tapped out in the fourth round, McGregor has gone on a whirlwind tour to meet with distributors and promote his new Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. One of his stops was at AT&T Stadium (aka Cowboys Stadium), where the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys crushed the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of more than 90,000 fans.

It’s that 90,000 number that catches McGregor’s attention.

While he was at the stadium tossing the pigskin around with the Cowboys, he was also lobbying team owner Jerry Jones for a fight.

“I was saying to the man Jerry Jones, the owner, I was saying, ‘You know what would look good in this stadium? At the center of it, a UFC Octagon, and not only a UFC Octagon, my bare feet inside of it.”

UFC officials have long wanted to hold an event at the stadium, but haven’t had the stars to align at the proper time to pull it off. But as McGregor has already shown, when he’s involved, anything is possible.

