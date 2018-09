The Life and Times of Conor McGregor

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a glimpse back at some of Conor McGregor’s most memorable moments inside and outside of the Octagon ahead of his UFC 229 showdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

TRENDING > UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – Inside the Octagon Preview

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.