Conor McGregor Kicks Off 2019 with Birth of His Second Child

The New Year got off to a quick start for former UFC champion Conor McGregor with the birth of his second child.

McGregor posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, showing him leaving the hospital with his son, Conor Jr., and his second child. He did not reveal whether his newborn was a boy or a girl. Both of his children are the result of his longtime relationship with Dee Devlin.

Conor Jr., the couple’s first child, was born in May 2017.

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam. 2019 is off to the best start!” McGregor captioned the photo.

“Thank you for the well wishes everybody!”

Though McGregor fought only once in 2018, it was a raucous year for him. He dominated that headlines for the better part of the year with his infamous attack on a bus full of UFC 223 fighters in April. His court case played out in headlines around the world.

McGregor returned to the Octagon for UFC 229, where he got manhandled by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was the target of McGregor’s tirade when he attacked the bus at UFC 223.

After Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor, he leapt over the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis, igniting a post-fight melee that is still being adjudicated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, keeping both men sidelined.

McGregor has since been roaming the world promoting Proper No. 12, his signature brand of Irish whiskey that launched in conjunction with the Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229 in October.

He has said, however, that he fully intends to return to the Octagon, even if he doesn’t get an immediate rematch with Nurmagomedov. An immediate rematch seems unlikely, as UFC president Dana White has indicated that, depending upon the resulting sanctions from the UFC 229 post-fight fallout, Nurmagomedov would likely have Tony Ferguson or Max Holloway in line next.