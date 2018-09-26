Conor McGregor Gives Khabib & Family Ominous Warning About Returning to Russia

Conor McGregor, at the UFC 229 press conference in New York, gave a warning to Khabib Nurmagomedov that something may happen to him, his team, and his family if he pulls out of the fight and returns home.

Nurmagomedov was put off by McGregor’s threats, challenging him with, “What’s gonna happen?”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.