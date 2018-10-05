Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 Official Weigh-In Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor made their UFC 229 headlining bout official on Friday with both men easily making weight.

Nurmagomedov has had some trouble with the scale in the past, but was first up on Friday, hitting the 155-pound championship mark on the nose. McGregor took his time getting to the scale, but also made weight, stepping on the scale at 154.5 pounds.

TRENDING > Dana White Predicts Conor McGregor Could be the Next George Clooney With His Whiskey

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.