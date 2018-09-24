Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov, Who is the Odds On Favorite as UFC 229 Nears?

Conor McGregor may be the biggest name in all of mixed martial arts. Heck, he is even one of the biggest names in the entire world of sports. But that hasn’t made him a favorite… at least, not according to oddsmakers.

It’s not surprising that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the favored fighter to win their UFC 229 main event bout, considering he was already the favorite according to most bookies when the bout was announced.

The gap has narrowed slightly, however. When the UFC 229 headliner was announced, most oddsmakers had Nurmagomedov as -180 to -200 favorite with McGregor clocking in around +150 to +160.

Following last week’s UFC 229 Press Confernece in New York, Nurmagomedov is still favored, but his advantage has edged down to -155, according to Bovada.lv. McGregor, meanwhile, is set at +125.

Below or Bovada’s odds not only for the win, but also for several other prop bets, like what round, method victory, etcetera.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov

-155 (20/31)

Conor McGregor

+125 (5/4)

Total Rounds

Over 2.5 Rounds

EVEN (1/1)

Under 2.5 Rounds

-140 (5/7)

Method of Victory – 5 Rounds

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins Inside Distance

1/1

Conor McGregor Wins Inside Distance

8/5

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins by 5 Round Decision

4/1

Conor McGregor Wins by 5 Round Decision

9/1

Draw

75/1

Method of Victory

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins by Decision or Technical Decision

4/1

Conor McGregor Wins by Decision or Technical Decision

9/1

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins by KO, TKO or DQ

3/1

Conor McGregor Wins by KO, TKO or DQ

8/5

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins by Submission

2/1

Conor McGregor Wins by Submission

25/1

Draw or Technical Draw

75/1

Round Betting – 5 Rounds

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 1

5/1

Conor McGregor in Round 1

4/1

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 2

11/2

Conor McGregor in Round 2

13/2

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 3

13/2

Conor McGregor in Round 3

14/1

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 4

9/1

Conor McGregor in Round 4

25/1

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Round 5

12/1

Conor McGregor in Round 5

36/1

Khabib Nurmagomedov 0n Points

4/1

Conor McGregor on Points

9/1

Draw

75/1