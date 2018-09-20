Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Face Off at UFC 229 Presser in New York

Ahead of their UFC 229 showdown on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC’s first dual-division champion, Conor McGregor, came face to face at their kickoff press conference on Thursday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

