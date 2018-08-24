Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov and His Father

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 24, 2018
NoNo Comments

With their fight signed and sealed, Conor McGregor has fired the first shots in his social media war against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He’s not pulling any punches, either, immediately going after Nurmagomedov’s father.

While it’s often an unwritten rule that family is off limits when the trash talk ramps up, it should be noted that Nurmagomedov’s father is also his coach. Khabib has been training wrestling with his father, Abdulmanap, since he was about six years old. As he grown into one of the top mixed martial artists in the world, Khabib has continued training with his father.

McGregor opened with a thinly veiled shot at the Nurmagomedovs, insinuating the respect they show is caused by fear:

But then he took the gloves off to land a bare knuckle shot:

Things will likely only ramp up from here. We’re still more than a month out from the fight, which will take place at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. There is expected to be some sort of press conference and fan event in early September, which will sure take things to an entirely new level, although details of that event are still scarce.

               

