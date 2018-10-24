McGregor, Nurmagomedov Indefinitely Suspended Pending Full Hearing, Portion of Fight Purse Released

The Nevada Athletic Commission voted on Wednesday to uphold the temporary supsensions for both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor for their parts in the post fight brawl at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

The temporary suspensions for the fighters will remain in place pending a full hearing that will most likely take place at the Nevada Commission’s Dec. 10 meeting.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor could be fined their entire fight purses — including pay-per-view revenue — as well as face lifetime bans for their roles in the brawl.

The entire situation exploded after Nurmagomedov won the fight with a fourth round submission and then leapt over the cage to go after one of McGregor’s teammates who was working his corner that night.

McGregor then jumped on top of the cage and ended up getting into a brawl with three of Nurmagomedov’s teammates inside the Octagon before security could intervene.

While it’s highly unlikely that the commission will fine either of the fighters their full purse much less issue a lifetime ban, both options are available as punishment as a result of the brawl at UFC 229.

On the night of the fight, the Nevada Commission also withheld Nurmagomedov’s full paycheck — $2 million — for his role in starting the brawl.

On Wednesday, the commission voted to withhold 50-percent of his purse — $1 million — that must be paid to them from the UFC pending a full disciplinary hearing in December. The other half of the paycheck — $1 million — will be paid to Nurmagomedov immediately following the commission’s vote on the matter.

“I have felt half was a good enough amount of money, to release a million dollars, that should cover all expenses, give the fighter some money, but at the same time, it’s still a very substantial amount of money to be withheld until we can get to the case in December and get all of the testimony or potentially we get a settlement agreement, who knows how that will go over the next 60 days, but it’s enough money to keep this contestant’s interest in this hearing,” Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell said at the hearing.

One more interesting twist to this story — Marnell also stated that both Nurmagomedov and McGregor will be required to be in attendance at the disciplinary hearing that will likely take place on Dec. 10.

Until then, both Nurmagomedov and McGregor remain suspended as the commission finishes up its investigation before the full hearing is held later this year.