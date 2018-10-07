Crowd-Sourced Video Shows Conor McGregor Fought Back in Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl

UFC 229 devolved into a post-fight brawl following lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s successful title defense against Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

After Nurmagomedov made McGregor submit, he exchanged heated words with McGregor’s cornermen, and then incredibly launched himself over the Octagon fence and into the crowd, attacking McGregor teammate Dillon Danis.

Though security was quick to keep things from getting incredibly out of control in the crowd, that wouldn’t be the end of it. While that was happening, the situation went into full meltdown in the Octagon, as well, where McGregor was sucker punched from behind by one of Nurmagomedov’s teammates.

Numerous crowd-sourced video footage of the incident and its various elements has since emerged, with a few of them appearing to show McGregor taking a greater part in the incident than was first portrayed, although by all accounts, it was Nurmagomedov who really lit the fuse on the situation when he leapt into the crowd.

Below is a collection of some of the clearer video footage shot by fans and uploaded to social media, giving a strong sense of the various components of the UFC post-fight melee.

From this camera angle it looks like Conor threw the first punch before he got jumped #ufc229 #KhabibvsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/VxPBdmNNE5 — Daniel Baez (@DannyTheMidget) October 7, 2018

The real Khabib fight with the best camera man (me) in the arena !!! pic.twitter.com/RgdLchn5cC — Chris K (@chrisk8oh) October 7, 2018

Following the incident, UFC president Dana White addressed the situation, as did Khabib Nurmagomedov:

