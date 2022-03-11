Conor McGregor ‘keeping it tasty’ in new pad-work training session video

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor expects to return to the octagon later this summer after suffering a gruesome broken leg at UFC 264 las July.

McGregor underwent surgery the following day and is in the final days of recovery. He recently resumed boxing training and released a video via social media of himself hitting pads and showing off his hands.

“Keeping it tasty,” McGregor wrote.

Keepin it tasty 👅 pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

During his recovery and time away from competition, “The Notorious” has put on muscle mass. It’s unclear if his return bout will be in the welterweight or lightweight divisions, but he’s been vocal about receiving a lightweight title match in his return. While it’s unlikely that McGregor will get a title shot in his return, it wouldn’t be unprecedented.

McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. By the time he returns, he’ll have been on the sidelines for a year or more. Back at UFC 158 in March 2013, Nick Diaz was granted a title fight against then-welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre while coming off a loss to Carlos Condit in his previously outing and returning from a year-long suspension for testing positive for marijuana after the Condit bout.