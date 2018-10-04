Conor McGregor Jr. Steals the Limelight at UFC 229 Open Workouts

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Conor McGregor isn’t the only one in that family that likes the stage. While daddy was at work, his baby played at the UFC 229 open workouts on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Harasses Conor McGregor’s Irish Fans at UFC 229 Workouts

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.