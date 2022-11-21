Conor McGregor jabs back after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s slight

On Sunday, while speaking at an event in Toronto, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov there some shade at his former opponent, Conor McGregor.

“I hear long time ago when one guy was talking about ‘We’re here to take over.’ But we here to take over,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor’s famous phrase in light of both of his students being crowned MMA champions in the span of just weeks.

McGregor got word of the moment and clapped back in a now-deleted Tweet.

“I fight on! Your fathers plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother,” he tweeted, according to MMA Junkie. “God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov met in 2018 where Nurmagomedov secured a rear-naked choke in the fourth round. The win would set off a chain of reactions which would see an all-out brawl ensue.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020.

