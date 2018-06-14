Conor McGregor Issues Statement Outside Court House (Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor appeared in a New York courtroom on Thursday, but reached no resolution in the matter regarding his attack on a bus full of UFC fighters in early April.

He did, however, issue a brief statement after the hearing, expressing his remorse for his actions.

“I regret my actions that led me here today,” McGregor said. “I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I’m hopeful it gets resolved soon.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

MMAFighting caught McGregor’s arrival and departure for the hearing on video.