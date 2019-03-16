Conor McGregor issues statement of support for Tony Ferguson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 16, 2019
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was served with a restraining order on behalf of his wife earlier this week, but has received a show of support from an unlikely source, Conor McGregor.

McGregor and Ferguson are rivals inside the Octagon, but the Irishman doesn’t appear ready to take advantage of Ferguson’s recent out-of-the-cage issues. He instead directed some words of encouragement to the troubled lightweight contender.

“Tony Ferguson is the type of guy that when all the chips are down, can pick them right back up again and come back stronger than ever!” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

“Came back from a debilitating injury in record time to give us one of the fights of the year! Let’s go Tony!!”

Cristina Ferguson, the wife of Tony Ferguson, filed for a restraining order against her husband earlier this week, following repeated calls to police.

The most recent situation involving authorities happened on March 8 when six police units were dispatched to the Ferguson’s Santa Ana, Calif., home. According to a police report, Cristina told police that she was at her parents house when Tony showed up and took their two-year old son back to their home and changed the locks on the doors. She stated that she did not fear for the safety of the child. After determining that there was no custody order and a crime hadn’t been committed, police left.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor sued by alleged victim in cell phone smash and grab in Miami

That incident followed several others dating back to January 2018.

Tony last fought at UFC 229 in October 2018 defeating former champion Anthony Pettis by TKO.  He earned a Fight of the Night bonus and is currently riding an 11-fight winning streak, the longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history.

McGregor has also been beset by issues outside the Octagon. He was recently arrested on felony charges after smashing and taking a fan’s phone. That followed his felony arrest in April 2018 after he and several cohorts invaded the loading area following the UFC 223 media day to attack a van full of UFC fighters that included Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rose Namajunas.

Conor McGregor arrested on felony charges for second time in less than a year

