Conor McGregor is looking huge ahead of UFC 246 showdown with Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s UFC 246 headliner is slated to be a welterweight bout because neither fighter wanted to cut weight.

Though they both have been fighting at lightweight recently, UFC president Dana White said that, according to McGregor, it just made sense that they fight at 170 pounds so that they can focus on the fight and not weight cutting. Well, McGregor may still have to cut some weight to get in under the 170-pound limit.

He is looking pretty jacked ahead of the Jan. 18 bout in Las Vegas.

Just check out some of McGregor’s social media posts. He’s starting to look more like a middleweight than he is a former featherweight and lightweight two-division champion…