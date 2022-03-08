Conor McGregor is back to boxing: ‘Soon this injury will be a distant memory’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been boxing for the last few days “without issue,” and declares, “I am back and only getting better.”

McGregor posted a photo of himself wearing boxing gloves to Instagram on Tuesday with an update about his progress to return to the cage.

“Day 3 back boxing without issue,” McGregor wrote. “Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey. No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work. I am back and only getting better.”

McGregor suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264 main event in July 2021. “The Notorious” expects to return to competition this summer.