Conor McGregor is asking Dana White to return on UFC’s Fight Island in June

Conor McGregor has been extremely vocal about his country’s efforts to enforce coronavirus crisis restrictions, as well as donating and delivering medical supplies to front line workers, but even he is now getting the itch to get back in the Octagon.

That is according to a recent interview that UFC President Dana White gave to Barstool Sports.

“(Conor) is asking me what date could I fight on fight island and would there be fans. Conor is asking me. Conor wants to fight,” White said on Wednesday.

Rumors recently sparked about a potential match-up between McGregor and Jorge Masvidal after White indicated that he might have a different fight for Masvidal than the expected bout with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“No (not Jorge Masvidal), we’re not talking about a specific opponent, but he wants to fight,” White said, texting back and forth with McGregor during his interview.

“It sounds like he wants to fight in June and he’s asking if there would be fans there. There would not be fans and the fight would either be mid-June or end of June. But Conor wants to fight.”

TRENDING > Dana White aiming for fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on May 23

McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in more than a year when he faced Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 main event in January. He laid Cerrone out in just 40 seconds and proclaimed his desire to fight at least three times in 2020. That, of course, was before the world was tossed into the throws of a global pandemic.

He has since been pressing the Irish government to be quite strict with its pandemic restrictions and the enforcement of them. He has also donated millions of euros worth of medical equipment. But McGregor also appears to have maintained his desire to return to the cage.