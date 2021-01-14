Conor McGregor interview: ‘There will be blood spilled, but it will not be bad blood.’

It’s been quite some time since there was a long form, fresh Conor McGregor interview. The Irish superstar recently rectified that situation, sitting down with Oscar Willis, who is the content manager of McGregor’s website TheMacLife.com.

McGregor recounted how 2020 went down for him and why he’s now stepping back into the Octagon. He also talked at length about his plans for 2021, including his UFC 257 headlining bout opposite Dustin Poirier, what comes next, and where his relationship with UFC president Dana White sits.

Interestingly, McGregor also took particular aim at Nate Diaz, looking to draw him into a UFC lightweight title fight. Is that something you’d want to see?

Listen in as Conor McGregor recounts 2020, looks forward to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and beyond, as well as where he stands with UFC president Dana White.

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)

