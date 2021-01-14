HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor UFC 194 open workouts boxing

featuredConor McGregor believes Manny Pacquiao boxing match likely in 2021

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White hopes to keep Conor McGregor out of the boxing ring in 2021

Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredDana White: ‘I’m meeting with Khabib because I believe he should fight again’

Irwin Rivera Jan 07 2021 mug shot

featuredUFC fighter Irwin Rivera claims ‘higher power’ directed him in alleged attempted murder of his sisters

Conor McGregor interview: ‘There will be blood spilled, but it will not be bad blood.’

January 14, 2021
NoNo Comments

It’s been quite some time since there was a long form, fresh Conor McGregor interview. The Irish superstar recently rectified that situation, sitting down with Oscar Willis, who is the content manager of McGregor’s website TheMacLife.com.

McGregor recounted how 2020 went down for him and why he’s now stepping back into the Octagon. He also talked at length about his plans for 2021, including his UFC 257 headlining bout opposite Dustin Poirier, what comes next, and where his relationship with UFC president Dana White sits.

Interestingly, McGregor also took particular aim at Nate Diaz, looking to draw him into a UFC lightweight title fight. Is that something you’d want to see?

Listen in as Conor McGregor recounts 2020, looks forward to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and beyond, as well as where he stands with UFC president Dana White.

(Video courtesy of TheMacLife)

TRENDING > Watch Conor McGregor destroy Eddie Alvarez ahead of UFC 257

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA