Conor McGregor Insists He’s Not Done Fighting After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 7, 2018
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov continuously took the former dual-division champion to the canvas, smothering him, and swarming him with ground and pound. Finally, in the fourth round, Nurmagomedov locked on a neck crank that forced the Irishman to tap out. 

Though a brawl broke out after the fight when Nurmagomedov launched himself into the crowd to go after one of McGregor’s teammates, according to the UFC president Dana White, McGregor couldn’t have cared less about the post-fight melee. He was more upset about the loss in the cage.

It’s not the first time McGregor has been submitted in the Octagon. Nate Diaz submitted him in their first meeting at UFC 196 in March of 2016. McGregor bounced back, winning the rematch. 

It appears he may have similar plans already afoot after losing to Nurmagomedov. 

Shortly after the loss, McGregor tweeted, “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”

That wasn’t his only comment on the subject. Although McGregor has yet to speak to reporters, he issued another statement of resolve Sunday morning on Instagram, indicating he has no intention of taking his money and fading off into the sunset.

Putting it simply, McGregor stated, “I’ll be back.”

It’s hard to say when. And with the potential ramifications from the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, Nurmagomedov could possibly receive sanctions that could remove him from the equation, at least temporarily.

I’ll be back.

