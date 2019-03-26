Conor McGregor ‘in talks’ for UFC return in July: ‘I am in shape and I am ready’

Conor McGregor is ready to fight again.

That’s the message the former two-division UFC champion passed along during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday when asked about his return to action.

McGregor has said twice in the past week that he’s negotiating with the UFC for a fight in July. That would most likely mean McGregor is targeting a fight at UFC 239 during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“My next fight, we’re in talks for July,” McGregor revealed. “We’re in talks for July so we’ll see what happens. A lot of politics going on. The fight game is a mad game but as I said again, to my fans I am in shape and I am ready.”

As far as potential opponents, McGregor remained vague on mentioning any names because it appears he can virtually pick and choose who he fights at this point in his career. McGregor’s last fight came in October 2018 when he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

There were early talks for McGregor to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his return but reportedly there was a sticking point in the negotiation after the UFC wanted the matchup to serve as a co-main event.

As the biggest pay-per-view draw in the history of the sport, McGregor apparently didn’t like that idea because he’s going to end up being the marquee fight no matter where he’s placed on any card.

Perhaps that’s why McGregor opted to mention that he no longer has to fight anybody because he’s got enough money to never compete again.

He’s just really hungry for the opportunity to fight and that’s what is drawing him back again.

“There are many opponents. In reality, I can pick who I please,” McGregor said. “I’ve done a lot, I’ve fought a lot, I never pull out of contests, I’ve gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them. I stood firm and done my piece for the company so I am in a position now like this whiskey is my baby, I’ve got a lot of great entities.

“I don’t necessarily need to fight. I am set for life, my family is set for life, we are good. But I am eager to fight so we’ll see what happens. I’m just staying ready as I like to say.”

For now let the speculation continue for McGregor’s return date and the list of opponents who could welcome him back to the Octagon when he fights again in 2019.