Conor McGregor in negotiations for next fight, targeting summer return to the UFC

Conor McGregor is ready to book his next fight in the UFC.

This past weekend while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the United States, McGregor revealed that he was in negotiations for his return to action with a summer time return on his schedule.

“We’re currently in negotiations. We’re aiming for July so we’ll see what happens,” McGregor said when speaking to ABC7 in Chicago. “I am staying ready. This morning I was doing incline sprints on the treadmill on my program, the McGregor F.A.S.T. program, staying in a hotel room.

“So we’re staying on it. Getting work in as we go.”

McGregor was rumored for a showdown against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone but that fight apparently fell apart after the UFC wanted the matchup as a co-main event on an upcoming card.

As the biggest draw in the sport, McGregor has seemingly moved past co-main event status even when he’s not competing for a title but it’s impossible to say right now what options have been presented for his next fight.

McGregor has stayed plenty busy over the past couple of weeks while touring the United States.

He made stops in both Boston and Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day while promoting his Proper No. 12 whisky brand not to mention an unfortunate incident in Miami where the former two-division UFC champion was arrested after smashing and grabbing the phone of an onlooker attempting to snap some photos of him.

McGregor has his next court case scheduled for April 10 to deal with the fallout from that incident.

As for his return to the UFC, McGregor’s timeline in July seems to suggest a date at International Fight Week 2019 in Las Vegas, which is always a marquee card for the promotion every year.

Right now, McGregor will continue to tease his next fight as negotiations continue with the UFC on his return to the Octagon.

(Video courtesy of Chicago’s ABC7 | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)