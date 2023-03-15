Conor McGregor: ‘I’m too skilled for Michael Chandler’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has wrapped up filming The Ultimate Fighter and coaching opposite Michael Chandler.

The two are expected to fight later this year and McGregor believes that he’s simply too skilled for the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

“For Chandler, I’m too slick for him. I’m too skilled for him,” McGregor said on My Mom’s Basement. “He has not fought someone like me. I’ve fought someone like him, though.”

“I’ve fought against that style for many, many years,” continued McGregor. “Michael, obviously, was with a smaller promotion, and then he worked his way up. He’s had some excellent fights, and he’s earned his right to be in this position. I’ll be my job now on fight night to show the levels and show that there’s a much higher difference in skill level here.”

McGregor last fought in July 2021 where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Now fully recovered, McGregor plans to have ‘a nice run of bouts.’

