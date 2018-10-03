Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Going to Knock Him Clean Out’ (UFC 229 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Before his UFC 229 return to the Octagon, two-division champion Conor McGregor talks about his upcoming fight against current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, being a father, handling fame and fortune, and potential future opponents.

