Conor McGregor: ‘I’m Going to Knock Him Clean Out’ (UFC 229 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
Before his UFC 229 return to the Octagon, two-division champion Conor McGregor talks about his upcoming fight against current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov, being a father, handling fame and fortune, and potential future opponents.
