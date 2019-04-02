HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor hilariously launches ‘Champ Champ Rose’ wine on April Fool’s Day

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones teases heavyweight bout with Stipe Miocic

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor retirement elicits epic Twitter response

Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz rips Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor hilariously launches ‘Champ Champ Rose’ wine on April Fool’s Day

April 2, 2019
NoNo Comments

It’s safe to say just about everybody gets fed up with ludicrous April Fool’s Day jokes but former two-division champion Conor McGregor just made one of his own and it’s pretty hilarious.

The Irish superstar, who now doubles as a whiskey magnate after launching his Proper No. 12 whiskey last year, decided to debut a new commercial touting his latest venture — ‘Champ Champ Rose’ wine.

McGregor didn’t just expertly troll everybody with his wine launch on April Fool’s Day but he managed to create an entire commercial and even a website to really go all the way with this particular prank.

The full commercial is rather hilarious and considering the reaction McGregor got, it seems entirely possible that he decides to one day turn ‘Champ Champ Rose’ into a real product.

Check out the video posted by McGregor on Monday and see if you’d be in the market for ‘Champ Champ Rose’ wine.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA