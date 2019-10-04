HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor headed to court on assault charge for punching pub patron

October 4, 2019
Conor McGregor made headlines recently for having punched an older patron at a pub in Dublin this spring. Now he’s going to have to appear in court to answer for his actions.

Video surfaced early in August of McGregor punching a bar patron, allegedly for refusing a shot of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey. The incident, according to TMZ, occurred on April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

McGregor apparently stepped into the pub to buy a round of his Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey for the patrons, lining up glasses for each and pouring it himself. One man apparently refused the whiskey, which allegedly led to McGregor throwing a punch at the man. Two other men immediately grabbed McGregor and removed him from the pub.

The Independent.ie on Friday reported that McGregor would have to appear before Dublin District Court on Oct. 11. He has been charged with a single assault under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act.

RELATED > Video surfaces of Conor McGregor punching bar patron for refusing his whiskey

McGregor has already publicly admitted to the incident, saying that he was in the wrong. If found guilty by the court, McGregor faces the possibility a maximum prison term of six months, a fine of €1,500 (a little over $1,600), or both.

The former two-division UFC champion hasn’t fought since losing a fourth-round submission to UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. Though he has stated that he would like a rematch, UFC officials thus far have been hesitant to book him in a fight with Nurmagomedov before the champion faces Tony Ferguson. 

