Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, says trilogy with Nate Diaz will ‘1 billion percent’ happen

November 30, 2021
Nate Diaz will always be the guy that handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss when they first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016.

McGregor avenged the loss five months later at UFC 202, defeating Diaz by majority decision. While the two are even with a win over each other, Diaz finished McGregor and McGregor was unable to do that to The Ultimate Fighter season 5 winner.

Diaz forced McGregor to try and get the fight to the ground in their first meeting. Once on the ground, Diaz quickly tapped out the Irishman via rear-naked choke. In their second meeting, McGregor outpointed Diaz. A third fight between the two fan favorites seems inevitable, and McGregor agrees.

While answering questions from fans on Twitter, McGregor was asked if we’d ever see a trilogy bout with Diaz. McGregor responded, “1 billion per cent! A must!”

Diego Sanchez continues to fight COVID: ‘no fight camp or opponent has dominated me like this’

McGregor has two fights left on his current UFC contract. He’d like to remain with the fight promotion until he decides to hang up the gloves. The Irishman said that he is the UFC, but the future is untold.

“I have two fights left on my contract. I’d love to be with the UFC for life. I am the UFC! We shall see,” McGregor said

