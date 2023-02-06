Conor McGregor has a laugh at Michael Chandler’s prediction

Shortly after UFC president Dana White made the announcement that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will be coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, Chandler gave his prediction.

‘Iron’ predicted that he’d knock out ‘The Notorious’ in the second round. McGregor got a good laugh out of Chandler’s prediction.

“He’s going to feel my presence of the very beginning of the fight and then from wherever the fight takes us. If I want to pick him up and put him down and put a beating on him and get a submission that way. I believe I finish Conor in the second round. That’s my ‘mystic Mike’ take on this, later on this year whenever it happens,” said Chandler. He got a single emoji in response.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to coach TUF 31