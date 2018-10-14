HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jerry Jones and Conor McGregor - Dallas Cowboys

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Hangs Out with Dallas Cowboys Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Conor McGregor Hangs Out with Dallas Cowboys Ahead of Sunday’s Game

October 14, 2018
Conor McGregor’s star has yet to fade since the beatdown he suffered at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. On Sunday, McGregor was back in the spotlight, hanging out with Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones and his team prior to their NFL kickoff with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

               

