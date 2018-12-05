Conor McGregor Granted Continuance, Will Not Go Before Nevada Commission as Planned

Conor McGregor has been granted a continuance and will not go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Monday, Dec. 10, as planned.

McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had both been slated to go before the commission on Monday to answer for their respective roles in the UFC 299 post-fight melee, but McGregor opted to file a continuance, which was granted. NSAC executive director Bob Bennett confirmed the development to MMAWeekly.com. It is not yet known when he will be required to answer to the commission, but he will still have to do so at a later date.

As of the time of publication, Nurmagomedov was still scheduled to go before the commission on Monday to determine what, if any, sanctions he might face. He is expected to be fined and suspended.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229, but then ignited a brawl by jumping over the Octagon fence to attack McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis.

McGregor is also facing disciplinary action because he tried to follow Nurmagomedov over the cage, but was unsuccessful in getting over the fence and ended up trading blows with other participants of the brawl in the Octagon.

The commission has already withheld $1 million of Nurmagomedov’s $2 million fight purse, pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.

