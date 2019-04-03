Conor McGregor goes on tirade aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov, tweets and deletes personal attacks

Conor McGregor never seems to do anything by accident but it appears even he knows when he has crossed a line.

On Tuesday evening, McGregor unleashed a barrage of tweets aimed at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov including one very personal message that took aim at the Russian’s wife.

McGregor unleashed the message with a photo of Nurmagomedov and his wife along with the caption “your wife is a towel, mate.”

McGregor also took aim at Nurmagomedov’s brother Abubakar Nurmagomedov, who he got into a scuffle with following his last fight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas this past October.

“I smacked your brother around and took a s—t in his hat,” McGregor wrote.

Neither of those messages stayed up on McGregor’s Twitter account for very long as he then deleted both tweets.

While he opted to stop going for the very personal attacks on Nurmagomedov’s family, McGregor still continued his tirade against the undefeated Russian in a series of tweets.

“Don’t be scared of the rematch you little scurrying rat,” McGregor wrote. “You will do what you are told like you always do.”

McGregor also blasted Nurmagomedov’s teammate Ruslan Magomedov, who earlier this week became the first fighter in history to receive a lifetime ban from USADA after multiple violations of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

“Wow another Dagestani caught abusing steroids,” McGregor said. “That’s 2 out of 3 in this picture busted for steroid abuse, with the most recent being busted 3 times in a row and now hit with a lifetime ban.

“Excellent job Jeff Novitzky. The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy.”

Last week, McGregor ‘retired’ from competition but judging by his recent Twitter tirade, he’s not going anywhere but eventually back to the Octagon for another fight.