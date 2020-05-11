HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 NY Presser

featuredConor McGregor goes on a rampage; slams Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson and Poirier

Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

featuredJustin Gaethje dominates Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, earns shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredHenry Cejudo stops Dominick Cruz then announces retirement at UFC 249

featuredUFC 249 Live Results: Ferguson vs. Gaethje (results & fight stats)

Conor McGregor goes on a rampage; slams Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson and Poirier

May 11, 2020
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor was on a tear on Monday, lashing out at nearly everyone that is on his fight radar.

From Justin Gaethje to Khabib Nurmagomedov to Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, McGregor was in rare form, also admitting that he would now consider fighting without a crowd and his intent to move to welterweight.

RELATED > UFC 249: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje recap video

Conor McGregor slams Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor rails on Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor plans move to 170 pounds

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA