Conor McGregor goes on a rampage; slams Khabib, Gaethje, Ferguson and Poirier

Conor McGregor was on a tear on Monday, lashing out at nearly everyone that is on his fight radar.

From Justin Gaethje to Khabib Nurmagomedov to Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier, McGregor was in rare form, also admitting that he would now consider fighting without a crowd and his intent to move to welterweight.

Conor McGregor slams Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor McGregor rails on Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor McGregor plans move to 170 pounds