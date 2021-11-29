Conor McGregor gives update on the status of his leg, expects to be sparring by April

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor continues to heal from a broken leg suffered in his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier.

In the closing moments of the opening round against “The Diamond,” McGregor’s leg broke immediately halting the fight. The Irishman underwent surgery the following day and has been on the mend since July.

McGregor recently provided an update on the status of his leg and gave some insight into when he expects to be back in the octagon via social media.

“I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this,” McGregor wrote when asked when he’s targeting a return.

I will be full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent. But I must be patient. I will beat this! https://t.co/KmgS9oa9Tv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

Conor McGregor spends €19 million on land for future low-income housing, supermarket

McGregor broke both the tibia and fibula in his left leg. According to McGregor, the fibula is completely healed. The tibia, which had a larger break, is progressing but not fully ready yet.

“The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me,” McGregor wrote.

The fibula is fully healed. The medial side of the tibia is developing nice callous also. It is just patience now for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia where the larger break occurred. It’s getting there. Patience will win this race for me! https://t.co/V1KPYGuEPE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

“The Notorious” doesn’t expect to be gun-shy about kicking with the leg once he returns to sparring and ultimately returns to the cage.

“I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon,” he said.

I cannot wait to wrap this steel bar in my leg across the neck of a future opponent! I am counting down by the seconds until I get to launch this weapon. https://t.co/P9d7S6CBeY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

McGregor is just waiting to be cleared by his doctors to spar and plans to get right into a training camp.

“As soon as I am cleared to spar I will be straight back in,” McGregor said.

As soon as I am cleared to spar I will be straight back in. https://t.co/lE95a9oBGF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

Diego Sanchez has received an outpouring of support while hospitalized for COVID: ‘I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!!’