Conor McGregor gives update after surgery to repair broken leg | Video

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor suffered a horrific broken leg in the UFC 264 main event on Saturday and had surgery on Sunday. “The Notorious” posted a video on social media providing an update on his leg, the surgery and how he’s feeling.
“What’s up fight fans? The Notorious here just out of the surgery room. Everything went to plan. Everything went perfect. I’m feeling tremendous,” McGregor said. “We’ve got six week on crutches now, and then we begin to build back.” Watch the full video below.
UFC 264 highlights & recap: Conor McGregor snaps leg in loss to Dustin Poirier
Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021
Dustin Poirier addresses Conor McGregor trash talking his wife | UFC 264 Video