Conor McGregor gives Denver Nuggets an assist, lays out Miami Heat mascot

Conor McGregor has been everywhere of late, making the most of public appearances as he returns from two years on the UFC sidelines. He most recently showed up at game four of the NBA Finals, where the Denver Nuggets went up three games to one on the Miami Heat in the best of seven series.

McGregor can currently be seen coaching opposite Michael Chandler on the 31st Season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC’s long-running reality series. They are expected to fight in late 2023, marking McGregor’s first foray into the Octagon since suffering a horrible broken leg in a defeat to Daniel Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021.

For now, however, McGregor is showing his face here, there, and everywhere doing an obscene amount of publicity, even for him.

Conor McGregor: What the heck is going on?

Conor McGregor KOs Miami Heat mascot Burnie the Fireball

His most recent step into the limelight was an appearance at the NBA Finals. McGregor was on the scene during the halftime show of game four to promote a cryotherapy spray.

During the halftime bit, he was approached by Miami Heat mascot Burnie, the anthropomorphic fireball, who was adorned with golden boxing gloves. Despite being adorned in Miami Heat red, McGregor laid Burnie out with one big left hand, finishing him off with another left after he hit the hardwood.

The Irishman tried to help out the Heat mascot by hitting him with a shot of cryo spray so he could finish out the game… which the Heat lost 108-95, putting the Nuggets one win away from their first-ever NBA Championship.

Perhaps McGregor is prepping for the UFC-WWE merger, where his skit skills could be put to work in some blockbuster cross promotions?