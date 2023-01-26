Conor McGregor gets offer to coach The Ultimate Fighter: ‘I like it’

In 2015, Conor McGregor coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite Urijah Faber, and it looks like we may see the Irishman coaching the next season of the reality show.

In an Instagram post, McGregor revealed that he received an offered to coach the upcoming season of TUF 31, and the former two-division UFC champion likes the idea.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around. I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey,” McGregor wrote.

“I have just been offered to coach this role again,” he continued. “I like it. It is full immersion which is needed.

I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherf**kers. #StayReady.”

MMA Twitter roasted Kelvin Gastelum over failed Conor McGregor, Caitlyn Jenner joke