Conor McGregor fires back after USADA says he must be tested for 6 months

It seems that Conor McGregor thought he would get the Brock Lesnar treatment, but he’s not.

On Wednesday, McGregor appeared on The MMA Hour and said he has a meeting with USADA and was told he only needed two negative drug tests in order to fight. On Thursday the anti-doping organization refuted those claims denying they had a meeting set up and reiterating that McGregor must be in the testing pool for six months before he can return to action.

“While we meet with all athletes who enter or re-enter the testing pool, we do not currently have a meeting set with Conor and, as of today, we have not received notice of his coming out of retirement to compete,” the statement reads.

McGregor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new development.

“Usada is going in the bin,” he tweeted.

He followed that up with another tweet saying, “This is my issue. I’ve not lied once. Nor have I tested positive. Ever. I have over 70 clean tests under this program, yet they are consistently coming out after I speak in a manner that makes it seem I am lying. It’s ridiculous. Fuck used. You are in The Bin.”