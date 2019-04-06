Conor McGregor felony phone-smashing charges reduced

The charges against Conor McGregor for recently smashing and taking a fan’s phone have been reduced.

While McGregor was arrested and initially charged with felony criminal mischief and felony strong-armed robbery. The arrest report initially released by the Miami Herald states that McGregor was leaving the hotel where the LIV nightclub is located around 5 a.m. and a fan was walking alongside him when he attempted to take a photo of the UFC superstar.

McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan’s hand and then stomped on it several times to destroy it. The report states that McGregor then picked up the phone and walked away with it.

Following a review by prosecutors, the two charges were modified downward, according to a report by USA Today.

“As a matter of normal procedure, police officers arrest and charge based on probable cause, the lowest evidentiary standard,” Ed Griffith, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade state attorney, told USA TODAY Sports. “Prosecutors must believe that they can prove the potential charges beyond a reasonable doubt, a much higher standard of required evidence.”

After determining the value of the phone to be between $200 and $1,000, the charge of felony criminal mischief was reduced to a misdemeanor.

The strong-armed robbery charge was reduced to a charge of robbery by sudden snatching. That lowers the significance of the charge from a second-degree felony to a third-degree felony.

The reduction in charges means that McGregor is facing less severe penalties: six years in jail as opposed to 20 years. It is unlikely that McGregor will serve a prison sentence when all is said and done, but the charges could have an affect on his immigration status as an Irish citizen.

McGregor is clear to return to the Octagon as of Saturday, April 6, following the completion of a Nevada-imposed suspension for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team last October.

McGregor recently issued a retirement tweet, but appears to have changed his mind after recently tweeting, “See you in the Octagon.” Still, there is nothing official on tap for his return, although a July date had reportedly been discussed.

