Conor McGregor faces off with Mike Perry at Bare Knuckle Fighting

Conor McGregor stepped into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships squared circle for the first time on Saturday to stare down Mike Perry.

Perry had just got done making Luke Rockhold quit in their BKFC 41 main event in Denver. In his post-fight comments, Perry, who is now 3-0 in bare knuckle competition, said he wanted to fight again soon, but shifted his focus to UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The Irishman was sitting ringside for the fights.

“I’d like to get ready to go again soon,” Perry said, before requesting McGregor’s presence in the ring.

“Can I get a face-off with Conor McGregor, man? That would be legendary.”

McGregor quickly climbed into the ring, a BKFC championship belt slung over his shoulder. The two chatted during a light-hearted face-off, Perry heaping praise on McGregor.

Of course, McGregor was in show mode, showing his interest in perhaps fighting in bare knuckle competition himself someday.

“I’d fight you, no problem, man. I’m never retiring,” McGregor shouted at Perry.

“It’s an incredible set-up here. Incredible matchmaking. Incredible storytelling. I had to come here. I was not gonna miss this… I’m into this game. I’d be into this… Come get this belt, baby!”

What’s next for Conor McGregor?

McGregor might be willing to bare knuckle box Mike Perry, but don’t expect that fight any time soon. He’s got unfinished business and an unfinished contract in the UFC.

Next up for “The Notorious” is Michale Chandler. McGregor and Chandler are expected to square off later this year after the Irishman has cleared six months under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s UFC Athlete Testing protocols.

It will mark his first time back in the Octagon since he suffered a horrific broken leg in his third bout opposite Dustin Poirier. That happened in July of 2021. McGregor has since been healing and rehabbing his leg and making his feature film acting debut opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of Road House, the 1989 Patrick Swayze hit movie.

Conor McGregor announces new Netflix documentary detailing recovery

Conor McGregor vs. Mike Perry Face-Off at BKFC 41