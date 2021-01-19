Conor McGregor faces multi-million dollar lawsuit, as UFC 257 approaches

Just days before Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 257, he is facing a newly filed multi-million dollar lawsuit.

A woman filed the multi-million dollar personal injury suit against McGregor in Ireland. Her attorney, Dave Coleman of Coleman Legal Partners, filed the suit on the woman’s behalf in the High Court in Dublin on Monday, according to the Independent.ie.

The woman is suing McGregor over an incident that allegedly took place in 2018. Her mother is also filing a personal injuries suit against McGregor in a separate, smaller case.

The women involved have not been identified, nor have the details of the suit been publicly revealed.

An associate of McGregor’s is listed as a co-defendant in the claims.

The alleged incident was investigated by An Garda Síochána, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland. The An Garda Síochána detained and interviewed McGregor in relation to the incident, but he was never charged.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí, which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected,” McGregor spokesperson Karen Kessler said in a statement to the Independent.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

The New York Times reported in 2019 that McGregor was the subject of two sexual assault investigations. McGregor thus far has not been charged in either of those cases. It’s unclear if those investigations are still open or are in any way related to the lawsuits filed in Dublin on Monday.

Conor McGregor headlines UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi

McGregor is currently in Abu Dhabi, where he will face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event on Saturday.

It marks his first fight since knocking out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January of 2020. McGregor retired a few months later before agreeing to return at UFC 257.

With a victory at UFC 257, McGregor is likely to get a shot at the UFC lightweight title he once held.

UFC president Dana White is holding out hope that if McGregor wins, current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could be persuaded to fight him again. If McGregor wins and Khabib decides to retire, White has already stated that McGregor would face someone else to determine a new champion.

