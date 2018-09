Conor McGregor Explodes Asking If Khabib Is Disrespecting Vladimir Putin? (UFC 229)

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor exploded out of his seat at the UFC 229 press conference in New York City on Thursday asking if lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was disrespecting Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The two bitter rivals meet inside the octagon on October 6 in the main event of UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

