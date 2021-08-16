Conor McGregor expects to get a title shot when he returns

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 16, 2021
Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is 1-3 in his last four fights and last tasted victory in January 2020, but “The Notorious” expects a title shot when he returns.

McGregor has been on the mend since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. When he returns, McGregor plans on ‘billi walking straight to a title shot.’

“I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them,” McGregor posted on Twitter.

McGregor also took aim at the welterweight division, saying he’d ‘spark’ champion Kamaru Usman.

