Conor McGregor expects to be sparring by April, hopes to fight this summer

February 28, 2022
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is nearly ready to start preparing for his return to the octagon, and gave a timeframe for when that might happen.

McGregor was in attendance for the Bellator 275 event over the weekend at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland and spoke to the media about where he is physically and when he expects to be ready to compete again.

“The Notorious” suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After undergoing surgery, and months of rehabilitation McGregor feels like he’ll be back to sparring in the near future.

“Day by day I feel better. They’re telling me to just take it easy, but I feel I can go, so I just kind of need to pull the reigns back on my own self,” McGregor told Severe MMA. “I’m almost back.”

“April, they said I can spar again. I can box again basically, so I’m just going to take it day by day.”

Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll smash Conor McGregor easy’ | Video

McGregor believes that he’ll be ready to return in a couple of months, but wants to make sure that he doesn’t rush back before he’s actually ready.

“July seems okay for me. I can’t say too early, but by July I’ll have been sparring for April, May, June, July,” McGregor said. “I could slap the head off of most of these guys by the end of April.”

