Conor McGregor Launches His Own Signature Brand of Whiskey Ahead of UFC 229

Conor McGregor has his hands in a lot of different business ventures as one of the most profitable combat sports athletes in history and now he’s even got his own signature brand of whiskey.

Last year, following his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor promised to deliver his own brand of whiskey and the day has finally come for the release.

“Proper No. 12” is the brand that bears McGregor’s name, as he was not only involved in designing the whiskey, but he’s the chairman and majority owner in the company.

McGregor had originally teased the name of his whiskey as “Notorious,” which is his nickname in the fight game, but he ultimately decided on Proper No. 12 based on the neighborhood where he grew up in Ireland.

“I come from a suburb called Crumlin in Dublin 12,” McGregor said about his new whiskey. “It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown.

“Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all.”

The triple distilled whiskey is being made at a distillery in Ireland with planned sales launching in Ireland and the United States later this month.

McGregor is also hoping to do some good with the sale of his new whiskey by donating $5 from every case sold to local first responders in the cities or states where his brand is being sold.

“First responders all over the world are the unsung heroes who act with courage and answer the call of duty every day for people in need,” McGregor said. “I have great respect for these men and women.”

McGregor has committed up to $1 million annually donated from the sale of his whiskey.

Obviously, the launch of his own brand of whiskey was well timed, as McGregor is preparing for arguably the biggest fight of his career when he meets lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6.

McGregor’s whiskey also comes available just as the Irishman plans on landing in the United States later this week for a press conference to promote his fight against Nurmagomedov before finishing up his training camp in Las Vegas.