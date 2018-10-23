HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor Gives Detailed Breakdown of His Performance Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones - UFC 197

featuredJon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

featuredAnthony Smith Believes a Win Over Volkan Oezdemir is His Ticket to a Title Shot

featuredLuke Rockhold Out of UFC 230 Co-Main Event Against Chris Weidman

Conor McGregor Donates World Series Tickets, Firefighters Pay It Forward for Injured Kids

October 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor recently visited a fire station in Boston where he donated eight tickets to game 1 of the World Series that kicks off on Tuesday night between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McGregor is currently traveling to promote his new whiskey ‘Proper 12’ and he made a stop by the Engine 33 Ladder 15 firehouse on Boylston Street where he donated the tickets after hearing about firefighters Edward J. Walsh Jr. and Michael R. Kennedy from that firehouse had given their lives battling a blaze back in 2014.

McGregor donated the tickets to the firefighters, who then decided to pay it forward by donating the gift through the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation to the kids in the burn unit at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston.

According to the Boston Globe, Kennedy was a board member of the foundation and the firefighters felt that would be the best way to honor their fallen friend.

McGregor was blown away by the gesture after the firefighters decided to give back rather than take the tickets for themselves.

“I was blown away when I heard this!” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “This is what happens when you gift true selfless heroes. They pass the gift on to the people that they have dedicated their entire life’s work to rescuing and keeping safe, and without a second thought!”

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off on Tuesday night with at least five kids from the Shriners Hospital and a few nurses attending alongside them at Fenway Park in Boston.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA