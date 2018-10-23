Conor McGregor Donates World Series Tickets, Firefighters Pay It Forward for Injured Kids

Conor McGregor recently visited a fire station in Boston where he donated eight tickets to game 1 of the World Series that kicks off on Tuesday night between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McGregor is currently traveling to promote his new whiskey ‘Proper 12’ and he made a stop by the Engine 33 Ladder 15 firehouse on Boylston Street where he donated the tickets after hearing about firefighters Edward J. Walsh Jr. and Michael R. Kennedy from that firehouse had given their lives battling a blaze back in 2014.

McGregor donated the tickets to the firefighters, who then decided to pay it forward by donating the gift through the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation to the kids in the burn unit at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston.

According to the Boston Globe, Kennedy was a board member of the foundation and the firefighters felt that would be the best way to honor their fallen friend.

McGregor was blown away by the gesture after the firefighters decided to give back rather than take the tickets for themselves.

“I was blown away when I heard this!” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “This is what happens when you gift true selfless heroes. They pass the gift on to the people that they have dedicated their entire life’s work to rescuing and keeping safe, and without a second thought!”

Truly feel good inspiration ❤️ https://t.co/4L5GZWW1HR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 23, 2018

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off on Tuesday night with at least five kids from the Shriners Hospital and a few nurses attending alongside them at Fenway Park in Boston.