Conor McGregor donates $500,000 to Louisiana Boys and Girls Club

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor didn’t exactly live up to his promise to donate to Dustin Poirier‘s Good Fight Foundation, but he did donate $500,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana in Lafayette, La. TMZ first reported the story.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana received an unexpected call last week and are humbled to share that Conor McGregor is donating $500,000 to impact youth in South Louisiana by supporting our upcoming 2021 Summer Camp and ongoing health and recreation activities in our 6 Club sites,” the Boys and Girls Club posted on their Facebook page.

“This investment is a gamechanger! Thank you, Conor, for helping to ensure that our kids have what they need to grow and thrive this summer!”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana received an unexpected call last week and are humbled to share that Conor McGregor is… Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana on Monday, April 26, 2021

The donation comes after a public dispute between Poirier and McGregor about McGregor not making good on his promise to donate to Poirier’s charity. McGregor responded and Poirier walked back his comments. Poirier has previously worked with the same Boys and Girls Club in the past.

