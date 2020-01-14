Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegations

For the first time, Conor McGregor has publicly addressed a pair of sexual assault allegations that were raised in his home country of Ireland.

Last year, the New York Times reported two separate incidents allegedly involving McGregor. The first from December 2018 alleged that McGregor was involved in a sexual assault with an unnamed victim at a hotel in Dublin. The second allegation came 11 months later when McGregor was accused of assaulting a woman in a car outside a local pub.

According to the reports, McGregor was taken into custody and questioned following the first incident, but no formal charges have been filed against him in either case. Due to strict privacy laws in Ireland, law enforcement officials are unable to identify McGregor or his accusers in the cases.

On Monday, McGregor vehemently denied the allegations against him while carefully treading the legal waters due to an ongoing investigation.

“Look, just no,” McGregor said when asked about the incidents. “I can’t say anything about this. It just has to take place.

“Right now, I’m focused on the belt. Focused on positivity and good thoughts. And I will say a prayer for those trying to bring harm to me with these type of things. Yes, of course [I deny the allegations]. Of course. Time, please. Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. That’s it.”

As a father of two, McGregor admits that the allegations sting, but he’s allowing the legal process to play out before he makes any further comment on the situation.

“Would it bother you [to be accused]?” McGregor asked. “There you go. Time. Patience. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I’m working hard to master it. So time will show all. That’s it.”

McGregor has been in all sorts of legal trouble over the past couple of years including an assault case in New York after he launched a moving dolly at a UFC bus filled with fighters that injured several people.

He was arrested after smashing the phone of a fan trying to take a photo of him in Miami, as well as a separate incident in Ireland where he suckerpunched a bar patron in a case that was later settled in court.